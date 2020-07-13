Farmers to be trained about modern cultivation methods: Dashti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Secretary Agriculture Mir Qambar Dashti on Monday said provincial government was taking practical measures to provide training to farmers regarding the latest cultivation methods at Union Councils (UCs) level in the province for development of the Agriculture sector.

He expressed these views while addressing a press briefing at Zhob district, saying that the provincial government was ready to cooperate with farmers for promotion of the agriculture sector because 60 percent people of the province relayed on the same sector.

The official maintained pools of water were being constructed despite pipeline of waters were setting up in respective areas of the province in order to prevent wastage of water for provision of facilities, saying that such measures would decrease difficulties of growers in the area.

He said agriculture department was playing a key role regarding the elimination of locust attack to save ready crops of frames from the attack of locust during timely action in the area and also thanked the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, and other departments for cooperating with Agriculture Department in this regard.

Local farmers will be trained at Union Council level of the province so that they could take benefit from Agriculture Sector, he said adding that free test of clay of harvest would be done from the laboratory for the interest of farmers in the area.

He said that the officials of the agriculture department should provide awareness to growers regarding the cultivation of olives and all the problems of the farmers could be solved on the priority basis for the progress of the Agriculture sector which would boost the economics of province and agriculturalists.

On the occasion, Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch and officials of the Agriculture Department were also present.

Regarding the problems of the market committee, the secretary said that Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch would soon solve all the problems with the Revenue Department.