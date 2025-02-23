Farmers to get 300 poultry units in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The livestock department is going to distribute 300 poultry units among

farmers in the district on February 26 with an aim to promote kitchen poultry

under the propagation of backyard poultry program in order to prevent

stunted growth in kids.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Deputy Director Livestock Lodhran,

Dr Waqar Aslam, said the units consisting of five hens and a cock

would be given to farmers at Rs 3600 per unit on first come, first

served basis.

He said that poultry units would be sent to various veterinary hospitals

at three tehsils of district Lodhran, where from the units would be

distributed among farmers.

He said the initiative would not only make peoples’ access to healthy

diet but also bring profits to the owners.

He said, secretary livestock and DG livestock had ordered officials

to remain engaged with farmers and provide them guidance and technical

assistance.