Farmers To Get Animal Feed From Registered Shops: DD Livestock

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 11:20 AM

Farmers to get animal feed from registered shops: DD Livestock

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Livestock Department asked farmers to purchase animal feed only from registered shops of livestock department as quality feed was vital to maintain health of animals which led to better production.

Deputy director livestock, Dr Jamshaid Akhtar informed that no shopkeepers was allowed to sale animals feed without registration.

The department would take strict action against the persons involved in selling animals feed without licence, he told APP.

He remarked that registration of animal feed unit was mandatory under Punjab Animals Feed Stuff and Compound Feed Act 2016.

He observed that preparation of feed, its stock and supply was legal after registration with Livestock Department.

Livestock department issued licences for operating business of animals feed, he noted.

He urged asked farmers to check registration number of the shopkeepers or mills tag on feed bag before purchasing it.

There should be complete details, inscribed at the feed bag including tag, registration number, feed weight, manufacturer company, ingredients of feed and complete address and phone number of manufacturer company, he said.

Cattle rearing is handsome source of earning for majority of people in culturally rich region of South Punjab while best quality feed is vital to promote livestock sector, he remarked.

More Stories From Pakistan

