Farmers To Get Financial Assistance On Canola Cultivation Under PM's Agriculture Emergency Program

Mon 27th September 2021

Farmers to get financial assistance on Canola cultivation under PM's agriculture emergency program

Agriculture Department sought applications for provision of financial assistance on demonstration plots of Canola, under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program in various districts of Punjab province

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department sought applications for provision of financial assistance on demonstration plots of Canola, under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program in various districts of Punjab province.

According to agriculture department official Muhammad Talha, the step is being taken to improve cultivation of Canola in the country. The facility of financial assistance on demonstration plots was being given in different districts including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Lodharan, Mianwali, Multan, Okara, Muzaffargarh, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha and Vehari.

The farmers having cultivable land upto 12 acres are eligible to submit applications, he said this during his address to a training workshop, attended by good number of farmers. Similarly, the farmers will have to cultivate another three acres of Canola. The farmers will be given Rs 15000 as financial assistance. The farmers would also be bound to follow recommendation of Agriculture Department's experts. He urged the farmers to contact agriculture department for seeking the finance facility.

