Farmers To Get Rs 15000 Financial Assistance On Per Acre Demonstration Plot Of Canola

Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Farmers to get Rs 15000 financial assistance on per acre demonstration plot of Canola

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Agriculture Department sought applications for provision of financial assistance on demonstration plots of Canola, under PM's Agriculture Emergency Program.

According to official sources, the step was being taken to improve cultivation of Canola in the country.

The facility of financial assistance on demonstration plots would be given in different districts including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Lodharan, Mianwali, Multan, Okara, Muzaffargarh, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha and Vehari.

Farmers having cultivable land upto 12 acres would be eligible to submit applications.

Similarly, farmers would have to cultivate another three additional acres of Canola.

Farmers would be given Rs 15000 as financial assistance. Farmers would also be bound to follow recommendations of Agriculture Department's experts. The official sources stated that farmers would get forms from Agriculture Department to get the facility.

The farmers were instructed to submit their applications by September 25 in Office of Assistant or Deputy Director concerned. However, balloting draw for the assistance would be held on September 28, at office of Deputy Director Office concerned.

