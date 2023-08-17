Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ sugarcane chip bud technology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Agriculture department said on Thursday that farmers can get Rs 5000 per acre for employing chipped bud technology for sugarcane sowing in September 2023 under Rs 2.73 billion sugarcane production project as part of Rs 300 billion agriculture transformation plan of the government.

In this method only buds are chipped from the whole cane and planted on the already prepared raised beds. After establishing the nursery, the setllings are transplanted to field instead of cane setts.

In a statement issued here Thursday, agriculture spokesman said that farmers from Sargodha, Bakhar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Muzaffargarh, Kasur, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang, and Chiniot can file applications to avail one-time subsidy facility during the project for maximum five acre area.

Applicant must be registered with the agriculture department and should contact assistant director agriculture extension for the purpose.

A draw would be held and farmers filtered out would be entitled for subsidy. Successful applicants, however, would be bound to use chip bud technology and follow all the relevant guidelines.

Application forms can be obtained free from the office of assistant director agriculture extension or agriculture officer. Forms can also be downloaded from web site 'www.agripunjab.gov.pk' and farmers can file applications till Sep 4, 2023.