Farmers To Get Subsidized, Approved, 'Kingi' Disease Resistant Wheat Seed Bags: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:34 PM

Farmers to get subsidized, approved, 'Kingi' disease resistant wheat seed bags: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Thursday said this year farmers would be provided subsidy on wheat seed bags carrying Agriculture department approved and 'Kingi' disease resistant seeds.

He said this during a meeting which reviewed production strategy for coming wheat crop here.

The minister said that farmers would get subsidy on seed bags under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Punjab Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali briefed the minister that farmers were being given approved and 'Kingi' disease resistant seed bag at a subsidized price of Rs 1200.

He further said that 50 percent subsidy was also being provided on anti weed poisons and gypsum to tackle salinity-hit land. Modern agricultural machinery was also being provided on subsidy, he added.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that targets given under national programme to increase per acre production of wheat should be achieved in set period of time.

The minister said that agriculture was among the priorities of the incumbent government.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed directed to hold farm day with print, electronic and digital media to create awareness among farmers to boost per acre yield of wheat.

