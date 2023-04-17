UrduPoint.com

Farmers To Get Subsidy On Wheat Seed After Eid: Adviser To The Chief Minister Of Sindh On Agriculture Manzoor Wasan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Adviser to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Agriculture Manzoor Wasan has said that subsidy on the wheat seed will be given to the farmers who have up to 25 acres of the land, in the second phase, after Eid-ul-Fitr

Manzoor Wassan further said that over Rs 3.

32 billion have been paid to 141518 farmers in Sindh so far, said a statement on Monday.

The leftover farmers of the first phase will also be given subsidy in the second phase, he added.

He said that at least Rs 5,000 per acre subsidy is being given to the farmers through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Agriculture Wheat Billion

