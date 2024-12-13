Open Menu

Farmers To Receive Keys Of Green Tractors On 14th

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Farmers to receive keys of green tractors on 14th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The keys of CM Punjab’s green tractors will be given to farmers at Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, Jhang Road, here on December 14.

According to Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Adeel Ahmed, member parliamentarians will hand over the keys to the successful farmers. Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir and agriculture officers will also be present.

