Farmers To Submit Data For Tube-wells Solarization In Quetta
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 08:24 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Revenue (DCR) Quetta on Friday issued notice to the Zamindars (Farmers) of the four sub-divisions of Quetta, Kachlak, Sadar and Sariab to submit all data regarding their tube wells to the Zamindar Action Committee (ZAC) within a week.
So that the work of transferring agricultural tube wells to solar energy is expedited, he said in a press release
issued here.
He said that after the prescribed period, the application of any landlord would not be entertained.
