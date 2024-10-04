Farmers to submit data for tube-wells solarization in Quetta

Deputy Commissioner Revenue (DCR) Quetta on Friday issued notice to the Zamindars (Farmers) of the four sub-divisions of Quetta, Kachlak, Sadar and Sariab to submit all data regarding their tube wells to the Zamindar Action Committee (ZAC) within a week

So that the work of transferring agricultural tube wells to solar energy is expedited, he said in a press release

issued here.

He said that after the prescribed period, the application of any landlord would not be entertained.