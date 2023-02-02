Farmers told not to apply urea on wheat crop for first 50-55 days

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to desist from excess application of urea on wheat crop at this stage saying it can reduce production pleading that application of Nitrogenous fertilizers could be beneficial only when it is applied in first 50-55 days after sowing.

Agriculture spokesman said on Thursday that expected rise in temperature and green colour the crop is wearing these days can attract attack of Aphid and Wheat Rust Disease (Kungi). At this stage, farmers should be cautious in applying Nitrogenous fertilizers, spokesman said adding that normal fertile soil should get last installment of Nitrogen within 60 days after sowing.

In wheat fields that have not yet received Urea and crop showing yellow colour denoting weakness then farmers can apply Urea after consulting agriculture officials. Moreover, at last stages of tillering, farmers can apply three (3) per cent foliar spray of Urea (3kg Urea in 100 litres of water).

Farmers who have not applied Nitrogenous fertilizers at the time of sowing or first water or had applied only one or two bags of DAP, they should ensure application of a bag of Urea per acre in first fortnight of February.

However, he warned, Urea application after this time would be counter productive.

Excess use of Nitrogenous fertilizers particularly Urea can disturb the balanced proportion of fertilizers. Unnecessary or excess Urea application would reduce production, the official said.

In normal fertile soil, Urea is applied in two instalments while in case of sandy land it is applied in three instalments. However, for better production, farmers should complete application of Urea in 50-55 days after sowing. Now the wheat crop has attained the age of 60 days and excess Urea application at this stage would cause dryness and tension in plants which can onward invite problems like Aphid or Wheat Rust disease attack. He said farmers should consult officials for advice before applying Urea at this stage.