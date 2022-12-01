UrduPoint.com

Farmers Told Not To Sow Black-coloured Wheat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers not to pay heed to wrong information spread on the social media regarding black coloured wheat.

According to sources, farmers should use the seed, recommended by the Agriculture Department, for sowing of wheat.

Legal action was being initiated against those selling unapproved black coloured wheat. Farmers must stay vigilant not to get deceived by illegal profiteers, sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

