Farmers Told To Complete Triple Gene Cotton Sowing From Mid Feb To Mar End
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete sowing of early cotton triple gene varieties from mid-February to March end to maximize gain
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete sowing of early cotton triple gene varieties from mid-February to March end to maximize gains.
In a statement issued here Tuesday, an agriculture spokesman citing experts’ opinion, said that farmers from Sargodha, Multan, Faisalabad, and Sahiwal districts should sow registered seed varieties approved by the Punjab Government including triple gene cotton varieties from Feb 15 to Mar 31, 2024.
He said that triple gene varieties including CKC-1, CKC-3, CKC-5, CKC-6, Ghauri-2, and ICI-386 would prove to be productive and profitable in case of sowing from Feb 15 to Mar 31, 2024.
Moreover, he added that early sowing would also lessen the chances of pest attack on the crop and would reduce crop management expenses, the release concluded.
Recent Stories
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months
SFA to work on self-assessment program
Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..
LESCO disconnects WASA connections
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Ka ..
Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock
Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive27 minutes ago
-
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college27 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program"31 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar31 minutes ago
-
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months31 minutes ago
-
SFA to work on self-assessment program31 minutes ago
-
LESCO disconnects WASA connections39 minutes ago
-
Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock28 minutes ago
-
Medical colleges should focus on research: Dr Aslam28 minutes ago
-
Five industrial units owners booked on Child Labour Act violation28 minutes ago
-
LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow40 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices to respondents on petition of Bushra Bibi27 minutes ago