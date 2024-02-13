Open Menu

Farmers Told To Complete Triple Gene Cotton Sowing From Mid Feb To Mar End

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete sowing of early cotton triple gene varieties from mid-February to March end to maximize gains.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, an agriculture spokesman citing experts’ opinion, said that farmers from Sargodha, Multan, Faisalabad, and Sahiwal districts should sow registered seed varieties approved by the Punjab Government including triple gene cotton varieties from Feb 15 to Mar 31, 2024.

He said that triple gene varieties including CKC-1, CKC-3, CKC-5, CKC-6, Ghauri-2, and ICI-386 would prove to be productive and profitable in case of sowing from Feb 15 to Mar 31, 2024.

Moreover, he added that early sowing would also lessen the chances of pest attack on the crop and would reduce crop management expenses, the release concluded.

