Farmers told to enforce SOPs during wheat harvest to avoid virus infection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Agriculture spokesman Friday urged the farmers to start wheat harvest when the crop is fully mature and enforce coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the process to avoid the coronavirus infection.

The coronavirus is contagious and can transmit to others in case of coughing, sneezing, shaking hands and embracing each other, the spokesman said in a statement and advised farmers to avoid direct contact with others and keep their nose and mouth covered by mask.

He further advised them to make arrangements for washing hands at the fields and wash hands repeatedly with soap and water.

They should cover their nose and mouth by arm in case of coughing or sneezing. They should maintain a distance of three feet in case of more than one person present at the tractor trolley.

The spokesman further advised farmers to avoid touching their mouth, nose or eyes by hand.

Wheat be fastened in smaller bundles in case of rain threat and be stored in a clean and airy storage.

Farmers should use new sacks and apply anti-germ spray in godowns. Farmers should harvest wheat when moisture in grain is only ten (10) per cent, he said. He added that farmers should squeeze a grain by their teeth and if it breaks with a cracking sound then the crop is ready for harvest.

He said that farmers should avoid gatherings at home and their outhouse (Dera). They should isolate themselves from other family members in case of fever, flu or cough and contact doctors if the trouble prolongs.

Farmers should wash their hand and face by soap for 20 seconds before eating. Farmers should stop harvest in case of rain expectations.