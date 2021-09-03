UrduPoint.com

Farmers Told To Prefer Cubota Harvester For Paddy Harvest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:58 PM

Agriculture experts advised farmers on Friday to prefer Cubota harvester to harvest their paddy crops and then apply deep plough/Disc Harrow and Rotovator to prepare the land for the next crops

According to a statement issued here, agriculture spokesman said that those who would like to apply Combined harvester to harvest paddy should then sow the next crop, most probably wheat, by Happy Seed Drill to save time and resources. And to cut the roots from harvest, farmers should use Rice Straw Chopper.

Experts also warned farmers against burning the remains of paddy or any other crop to keep environment safe and prevent smog adding that violator would face legal action.

They said that mixing remains of crops in soil improves soil fertility and advised farmers to do the same to lessen their reliance on chemical fertilizers.

Experts said that burning crop remains not only destroy the organic material on upper soil surface but also damages soil fertility besides causing road accidents due to low or no visibility.

