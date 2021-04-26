Farmers told to scare birds away from sunflower crop to avoid losses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts have issued an advisory to farmers on how to cultivate and harvest the short-duration maturity crop of sunflower to minimize losses to the maximum and enhance profit margin.

In a statement issued here Monday, experts said that sunflower attains maturity in 110-120 days and usually face major threat from birds particularly parrots who attack the crop mostly in the morning or evening.

He advised farmers to take care of crop during morning and evening time and cultivate the crop in blocks with a cockloft traditionally called 'Machan' established to see the birds well before they reach the field so as to scare them away by crackers' sound.

The spokesman insisted farmers must make arrangement to keep the birds away as soon as the crop maturity process began adding that scaring them away becomes difficult when birds develop habit of eating sunflower seed.

He said that crop became ready for harvest when back of flowers turns golden, petals turn yellow and start falling, half of green leaf turn brown and seed become hard. Once it happens, farmers should start harvesting after 5-6 days. Farmers can use combined harvester or else can cut flowers by hand with sickle traditionally called 'Daranti'.

These flowers be exposed before sunlight for three to six days and then seed be separated by thresher. In case of absence of thresher, farmers can spread flowers on a clean tarpaulin, or mat or dry and clean floor surface where they can beat flowers with clubs to separate seeds from flowers. Seed should be cleanly separated from trash. To get good price, farmers should ensure the moisture in seed should be only eight (8) per cent and trash should be as minimum as two (2) per cent.