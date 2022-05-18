Farmers told to select low water consuming cotton varieties, level land

Agriculture experts asked farmers to lavel land by laser land leveller before cotton sowing and select such high yielding varieties that consume lesser water, issuing a warning that Punjab too was facing water shortage like other provinces

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts asked farmers to lavel land by laser land leveller before cotton sowing and select such high yielding varieties that consume lesser water, issuing a warning that Punjab too was facing water shortage like other provinces.

In a statement issued here, the spokesman, quoting a report of Indus River System Authority (IRSA), said that Punjab was facing water shortage for Kharif crops season and urged farmers to be smarter in judicious water consumption.

He said farmers should consult local experts to select varieties that can survive with low water availability and recommended sowing on beds.

He said that modern irrigation techniques like drip system that can save 35-40 per cent resources including water and fertilizers.

Cotton crop should get water at important stages including root formation, besides buds, flower and boll formation.

Farmers should remove weeds at all cost from field and from the water courses and also remove hurdles for smooth water flow.

Irrigation by tube well should only be done in the evening or night and farmers should use moisture meter to know about the water needs of soil.

Local agriculture experts be consulted to minimize adverse climate change impact on crops.