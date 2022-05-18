UrduPoint.com

Farmers Told To Select Low Water Consuming Cotton Varieties, Level Land

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Farmers told to select low water consuming cotton varieties, level land

Agriculture experts asked farmers to lavel land by laser land leveller before cotton sowing and select such high yielding varieties that consume lesser water, issuing a warning that Punjab too was facing water shortage like other provinces

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts asked farmers to lavel land by laser land leveller before cotton sowing and select such high yielding varieties that consume lesser water, issuing a warning that Punjab too was facing water shortage like other provinces.

In a statement issued here, the spokesman, quoting a report of Indus River System Authority (IRSA), said that Punjab was facing water shortage for Kharif crops season and urged farmers to be smarter in judicious water consumption.

He said farmers should consult local experts to select varieties that can survive with low water availability and recommended sowing on beds.

He said that modern irrigation techniques like drip system that can save 35-40 per cent resources including water and fertilizers.

Cotton crop should get water at important stages including root formation, besides buds, flower and boll formation.

Farmers should remove weeds at all cost from field and from the water courses and also remove hurdles for smooth water flow.

Irrigation by tube well should only be done in the evening or night and farmers should use moisture meter to know about the water needs of soil.

Local agriculture experts be consulted to minimize adverse climate change impact on crops.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Water Agriculture Cotton All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Russia Closes Office of Canada's CBC in Moscow, Ca ..

Russia Closes Office of Canada's CBC in Moscow, Cancels Visas of Journalists

2 minutes ago
 Surveillance teams check dengue larvae at 198,131 ..

Surveillance teams check dengue larvae at 198,131 sites

2 minutes ago
 Over Rs.6.8m tax collected from tax defaulting veh ..

Over Rs.6.8m tax collected from tax defaulting vehicles: Sindh minister

2 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment operation launched in district T ..

Anti encroachment operation launched in district Thatta

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner asks effective measures for cultural, ..

Commissioner asks effective measures for cultural, historical places preservatio ..

8 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive to start from May 23 in Bahawalpu ..

Anti-polio drive to start from May 23 in Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.