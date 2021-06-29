Farmers' training held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The agriculture department arranged a training session for farmers here on Tuesday.

Agriculture Engineers Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Tahir Hameed and others provided guidelines to farmers about use of agriculture machinery and look after crops.

The agri experts created awareness among farmers about crops like garlic and ricethrough planters.

Later, certificates were distributed among the participants.