Farmers' Training Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The agriculture department arranged a training session for farmers here on Tuesday.

Agriculture Engineers Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Tahir Hameed and others provided guidelines to farmers about use of agriculture machinery and look after crops.

The agri experts created awareness among farmers about crops like garlic and ricethrough planters.

Later, certificates were distributed among the participants.

More Stories From Pakistan

