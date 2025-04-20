Farmers urge govt to address their issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, has expressed serious concerns over the current state of agriculture in the country.

Speaking to the media in Multan, he said that despite a recent meeting at the PM House, the issue of wheat prices was not discussed. He said that the farmers were encouraged to grow wheat but no one had asked them how they were living now. He alleged that spokesperson Salma Butt does not understand farmers' issues and criticized the government's wheat support package, calling the Rs15 billion announcement insufficient. "Farmers are not getting their due payment for the wheat crop. We don’t need charity; we need fair compensation," he said.

He warned if conditions remained the same, many farmers might not sow wheat next year. "Climate change has already caused losses worth billions to farmers," he added, stating that cotton growers were also suffering.

Khokhar stressed that benefits were being given to international farmers through imports, while local growers had been ignored. “The government is importing items worth millions of Dollars while denying support to its own farmers,” he said.

He urged the Prime Minister and the Army Chief to take immediate notice of the situation and support the farming community. "Pakistan's economy depends on agriculture, and food security is at stake," he warned. "The farmer in the neighborhood are now ahead of us, but if we continue to ignore local agriculture; it will affect 250 million people, not just farmers." He concluded by announcing a meeting in Lahore in the coming days to discuss a planned farmers' march.