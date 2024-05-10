Farmers Urge Govt To Start Wheat Purchase Process
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 11:35 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Farmers on Friday urged the government to start to initiate wheat purchasing process at the earliest.
A large number of farmers from across the region held a rally outside the Multan Press Club. Addressing the rally, Pakistan Kisan Ittehad President Khalid Khokhar feared that the farmers would face huge loss if the government did not procure wheat from them.
