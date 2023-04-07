Farmers urge govt to waive off loans as hailstorm affects crops

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (APKI) demanded the government to compensate farmers as the recent spell of rain and hailstorm damaged wheat crops significantly.

Provincial Coordinator south Punjab (APKI) Rao Amjid Ali in a statement maintained district Muzaffargarh was the most affected district as over 16 cultivated wheat crops underwent damage.

Similarly, in Multan, Bhakhar, and Khanewal, there was a loss of nearly 10 percent of the total cultivated area. The farmers are under immense stress from the damage caused by the rainy spell.

He demanded the government to waive off loans after an assessment of the crops' condition.