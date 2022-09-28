Farmers urged to adopt modern agri-technology

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Sialkot Dr. Sajjad Mehmood urged farmers to adopt modern agricultural technology to get bumper yield.

He expressed these views while addressing a farmers gathering at Satrah, Daska tehsil here on Wednesday,which was organized by the agriculture department.

He said that there was a need to aware farmers about seeds which could yield better result and to adopt modern agricultural technology.This would be helpful to made our country food sufficient in current situation.

DD Agriculture Extension said that farmers should take full advantage of the policies of the Punjab government to get agricultural implements on subsidy.

He said that promotion of kitchen gardening was the need of the hour to get healthy vegetables.

Assistant Director Daska Dr. Irshad Ahmed, Agriculture Officer Daska Kamran Bhatti, Agriculture Officer Center Satrah Abdul Rauf briefed the participants on the steps taken by the Punjab government to promote agriculture, better production, herbs and informed about modern technology to get rid of harmful pests.