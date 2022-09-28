UrduPoint.com

Farmers Urged To Adopt Modern Agri-technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Farmers urged to adopt modern agri-technology

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Sialkot Dr. Sajjad Mehmood urged farmers to adopt modern agricultural technology to get bumper yield.

He expressed these views while addressing a farmers gathering at Satrah, Daska tehsil here on Wednesday,which was organized by the agriculture department.

He said that there was a need to aware farmers about seeds which could yield better result and to adopt modern agricultural technology.This would be helpful to made our country food sufficient in current situation.

DD Agriculture Extension said that farmers should take full advantage of the policies of the Punjab government to get agricultural implements on subsidy.

He said that promotion of kitchen gardening was the need of the hour to get healthy vegetables.

Assistant Director Daska Dr. Irshad Ahmed, Agriculture Officer Daska Kamran Bhatti, Agriculture Officer Center Satrah Abdul Rauf briefed the participants on the steps taken by the Punjab government to promote agriculture, better production, herbs and informed about modern technology to get rid of harmful pests.

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Agriculture Sialkot Daska

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gadd ..

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today

37 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

Federal Minister Ishaq Dar vows to revive economy

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of You ..

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of Young Diplomats from OIC Countrie ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

Vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

3 hours ago
 World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

4 hours ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.