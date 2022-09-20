Farmers urged to adopt modern agricultural technology

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Sialkot Dr. Sajjad Mehmood has said that farmers can increase crop production by adopting modern agricultural technology.

He said that the people should adopt kitchen gardening practices to get fresh and healthy vegetables.

Addressing a farmers gathering at Kuluwal area of Sambrial tehsil, he said that the Department of Agriculture Extension was committed to providing the best services to farmers. He said that all resources were being used to supply fertilizers at fixed rates and to prevent fake fertilizers.

The DD Agriculture Extension said that farmer-friendly policies of the Punjab government should be adopted to take advantage for the promotion of agricultural production.

Agriculture Officer Muhammad Zeeshan Goraya gave a lecture to the farmers regarding increasing production of paddy crop.

Veterinary Officer Dr. Muhammad Afzal informed the participants about measures to prevent Lumpy Skin and other animal diseases, while Assistant Director of Agriculture Extension Sambrial Ghulam Fareed informed the participants about growing vegetables at home.