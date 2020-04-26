UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Urged To Avail Interest Free Loans For Enhanced Agricultural Production

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 12:50 PM

Farmers urged to avail interest free loans for enhanced agricultural production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed urged upon farmers to avail interest free loan facility for promoting agriculture sector.

In a statement, Wasif Khursheed observed that the government was offering Rs 30,000/acre for Rabi and Rs 50,000/acre for Khareef crops.

The process of loans issuance have been made easier. Now, farmers can avail loans in one installment only. Farmers having five or less than five acres, will be given loans on priority basis.

He urged farmers to get them registered at land record centre for availing of the facility.

He added that the registered farmers would only be given interest free loans.

Earlier, they issued interest free loans worth Rs 49 billions and the process would facilitate farmers having 12 or less than 12 acres of land.

He also directed officials of agriculture department to impart guidance among farmers to maintain social distancing to fight COVID 19.

He also directed them to work with dedication to achieve cotton sowing targets. Any negligence in discharge of duty would not be tolerated, he maintained.

Related Topics

Loan Punjab Agriculture Cotton Government Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

11 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

11 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

12 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.