Farmers urged to avail interest free loans for enhanced agricultural production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed urged upon farmers to avail interest free loan facility for promoting agriculture sector.

In a statement, Wasif Khursheed observed that the government was offering Rs 30,000/acre for Rabi and Rs 50,000/acre for Khareef crops.

The process of loans issuance have been made easier. Now, farmers can avail loans in one installment only. Farmers having five or less than five acres, will be given loans on priority basis.

He urged farmers to get them registered at land record centre for availing of the facility.

He added that the registered farmers would only be given interest free loans.

Earlier, they issued interest free loans worth Rs 49 billions and the process would facilitate farmers having 12 or less than 12 acres of land.

He also directed officials of agriculture department to impart guidance among farmers to maintain social distancing to fight COVID 19.

He also directed them to work with dedication to achieve cotton sowing targets. Any negligence in discharge of duty would not be tolerated, he maintained.