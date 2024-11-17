Open Menu

Farmers Urged To Complete Wheat Cultivation By Nov 20

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan said that the Punjab government was taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of farmers and the advancement of agriculture.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Sunday.He stated that farmers in rain-fed regions could achieve higher yields by timely sowing and using certified seeds.

The commissioner highlighted Sargodha’s agricultural prominence, noting that the local economy was largely dependent on agriculture,with wheat being a critical component of food security.

He further informed that the Punjab government had introduced a Kissan Package over Rs 400,which would support small farmers for the first time through the Kissan Card programme.

Jahanzeb Awan also noted that the wheat-sowing campaign was actively being promoted at the village and union council levels throughout the division.

He mentioned the Green Tractor Scheme as a significant initiative to enhance mechanized farming, with 1,292 farmers in Sargodha division set to receive tractors with a one million rupees.

Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib khan Awan said that he had been briefed in a detail by Argi officials regarding wheat increase steps few days ago and directed them to expedite efforts regarding getting best wheat cultivation results.

He said that Punjab produces 76% of the country’s wheat, and farmers were well-prepared for the upcoming season, with Sargodha division’s target expected to be achieved in November.

The Commissioner reassured that seeds and fertilizers are readily available in the market, and this gathering aimed to familiarize farmers with modern farming techniques to increase per-acre yield.

