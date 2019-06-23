UrduPoint.com
Farmers Urged To Conserve Rainwater

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 07:00 PM

Farmers urged to conserve rainwater

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Farmers have been advised to make proper arrangements for conserving rainwater in rain-fed areas.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that water plays a crucial role in successful cultivation of crops in rain-fed areas, and therefore farmers must try their best to conserve maximum monsoon rainwater.

He said, "Two-thirds portion of annual rain is received during summer season, and growers must deep plough the land in the opposite direction against the slope." Farmers were further suggested to increase the use of green fertilizers as it helps maintain moisture in land for a long time.

