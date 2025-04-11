Farmers urged to control whitefly before spring crop sowing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Dr Maqsood Ahmed has directed farmers to control whitefly from spring crops before sowing the crop.

He clarified that whitefly is a very harmful pest of spring crops which remains active throughout the year, so as a precautionary measure, farmers should immediately destroy the remains of spring crops and vegetables after harvesting them.

Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides told APP that cotton farmers should not cultivate okra, brinjal and sorghum in cotton cultivation areas and keep the fields and fields free from weeds.

He said that for more information in this regard, the helpline of the Agriculture Department can also be contacted.