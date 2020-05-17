Farmers urged to cooperate agriculture department for eradication of locust

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Director General Agriculture Punjab Dr Anjum Ali said that locust was travelling in different areas of south Punjab and it could cause damage to crops.

While holding a meeting in Muzaffargarh here on Sunday, the DG Agriculture Dr Anjum Ali directed officials to constitute committees, comprised of farmers and Lumberdar concerned for imparting immediate information to Agriculture Department.

The immediate information would help agriculture department in taking timely action against locust otherwise it would destroy crops, stated Dr Anjum.

Dr Anjum also instructed officials to impart maximum awareness to farmers so that they could also perform well and abolish locust.