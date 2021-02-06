UrduPoint.com
Farmers Urged To Eliminate Remains Of Crops, Vegetables To Abolish Pink Bollworms, White Flies

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab agriculture department urged upon farmers to eliminate remains of crops and vegetables in order to abolish threat of whiteflies and pink bollworms.

White flies are very dangerous and these pests remained active throughout the year.

Some vegetables and crops serve as host for nurture of the white flies especially, cotton, maize, pepper, spinach, berry, tobacco, sunflower, peas, melon, water melon, guava, onion, pomegranate, potato, tomato, cabbage, "jawar" and many others. Elimination of the remains of the crops is vital otherwise it will be dangerous for agriculture sector. The official sources suggested that the farmers should follow precautions, after consultation with experts of agriculture department. Similarly, the weeds must be uprooted as it will also help containing these pests and increase agriculture productions.

