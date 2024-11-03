Farmers urged to ensure wheat cultivation by 20 Nov

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan has advised the farmers

to ensure the cultivation of wheat by November 20 to get better yield.

Deputy Commissioners and Agriculture Officers should guide the farmers

in order to achieve the target, and farmers conventions should be held

at local level.

Assistant Commissioners and Agriculture Officers should go to the field

and review the wheat cultivation. He issued these orders in the second

review meeting of the Divisional Wheat Cultivation Committee.

Director of Agriculture Shahid Hussain told the meeting that a target of 1.74 million

acres of wheat cultivation had been set in Sargodha Division this year and

4 per cent target had so far been achieved. He said that Punjab Chief Minister

Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced to give free lease level to 1,000 farmers

who cultivated wheat from 12 and a half acres to 25 acres, while 1,000 green

tractors would be given free of cost to the farmers who cultivate more than

25 acres of wheat.

The Director Agriculture further said that 65 percent harvesting of paddy

had been completed across the division.

He said that wheat was being

sown and high quality seeds and fertilizers were also available in abundance.

He said that 1,272 lucky farmers of Sargodha division would issue the authority

letter of green tractor from November 4.

Chief Minister Punjab has increased the number of Kisan cards from 5 lakh to 7 lakh

farmers. He said that 1800 acres of tomato cultivation had been achieved in Khushab

district compared to the set target of 1800 acres. A subsidy of Rs 100,000 was also

being given on the cultivation of tomatoes. In this way, small farmers would also be

able to get agricultural implements on rent.

Shahid Hussain said that under the Chief Minister Punjab Agri-Transformation Plan,

the period for submission of applications for obtaining the agricultural machinery at

discount rates had been extended till November 20. He said that action was also

being taken against the farmers who violate the smog control program on a daily basis.