Farmers Urged To Focus On Thresher Speed During Wheat Harvest

Published April 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture (Extension) Department, Sajjad Haider, has advised farmers to pay special attention to the speed of the thresher during wheat harvesting.

He told APP that the speed of the thresher breaks wheat grains and at low speed, pieces of wheat also come out along with the grains, so the speed of the thresher should be kept appropriate.

He said that farmers should ensure that the wheat crop is fully ripe and dry during the stages of harvesting. "During rains, wheat grains should be covered well and the seeds should be dried well by scattering them in the sun before storing them so that the moisture content in the grains does not exceed 10%.

Grains should always be stored in new sacks, however, before storing grains in old sacks, the sacks should be thoroughly shaken up," he added.

He said that warehouses should be clean, bright and ventilated and cracks in the roof, walls, floors and crevices of the warehouses should also be filled properly so that insects cannot take shelter in them. By implementing the instructions, farmers can achieve better results, he added.

