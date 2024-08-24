Farmers urged to get register for Kisan Card

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Deputy Director Agriculture Tahir Mahmood Bhatti urged farmers to get themselves registered for Kisan Card in order to avail facilities being offered by the provincial government across the province.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was paying special attention to welfare and facilitation of farmers.

He said the government had introduced the Kisan Card through which farmers would be able to avail facilities of agriculture loans, green tractor scheme, solar tube-well, agricultural equipments and other facilities being offered by the provincial government.

Bhatti said that the farmers having one acre of 12.5 acres of land would be eligible for the Kisan Card. He said farmers could apply for card through sending (PKC and National Identity Card) at 8070 or could visit the nearest agriculture office.