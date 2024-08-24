Open Menu

Farmers Urged To Get Register For Kisan Card

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Farmers urged to get register for Kisan Card

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Deputy Director Agriculture Tahir Mahmood Bhatti urged farmers to get themselves registered for Kisan Card in order to avail facilities being offered by the provincial government across the province.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was paying special attention to welfare and facilitation of farmers.

He said the government had introduced the Kisan Card through which farmers would be able to avail facilities of agriculture loans, green tractor scheme, solar tube-well, agricultural equipments and other facilities being offered by the provincial government.

Bhatti said that the farmers having one acre of 12.5 acres of land would be eligible for the Kisan Card. He said farmers could apply for card through sending (PKC and National Identity Card) at 8070 or could visit the nearest agriculture office.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Agriculture Visit Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan