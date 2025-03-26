Farmers urged to get their cattle vaccinated against FMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Director (DD) Livestock and Dairy Development Department Sialkot Dr. Tanveer Ahmed has directed livestock farmers to vaccinate their cattle against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

In a statement, he said that the risk of FMD increases in animals in April; so livestock farmers should get vaccinated their cattle-heads including buffaloes, cows, goats and other animals.

The official said the foot-and-mouth disease attacks the skin between the mouth and hooves of animals, which causes blisters on the tongue, palate, gums, cheeks and hooves of buffaloes and cows, which causes them to have a high fever and they stop eating food and also reduce milk production.

Similarly, red spots appear in the mouths of sheep and goats and resin starts dripping.

Dr. Tanveer Ahmed said that all veterinary hospitals and dispensaries have sufficient quantities of relevant vaccines.

For more information or guidance in this regard, the helpline of the Livestock Department can also be contacted free of charge, he said