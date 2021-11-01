Farmers urged to grow more wheat crop

Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has urged the farmers to grow more wheat crop in order to cater need of the country

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has urged the farmers to grow more wheat crop in order to cater need of the country.

He was addressing a Kisaan Convention held at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) here. He said that presently average wheat yield was 30 mounds per acre of land in Punjab and other parts of the country. However, progressive farmers had achieved target of 45 to 50 mounds wheat yield per acre of land, he added.

"If farmers adopt modern technology and follow recommendations of Agriculture Department, they could enhance per acre wheat yield.

He said that if the country got enough yield of wheat, it would help it to save national exchequer.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government had introduced subsidy for farmer community to boost agro-based economy.

Renowned agriculture scientist and researcher, Prof-Dr. Iqbal Bandesha said that universities were being encouraged to increase their capacity of research in agriculture field. "We are running campaign among farmers to convince them to grow more wheat crop," he said.

Later, Kisaan cards, shields and scriveners were distributed among the participants of the convention.