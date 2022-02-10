UrduPoint.com

Farmers Urged To Grow Sugarcane Crop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Farmers urged to grow sugarcane crop

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Farmers community was urged to grow sugarcane crop at maximum level to earn a better livelihood as sugarcane was considered as cash crop.

This was said by Head of Sugarcane Development and Sugarcae Advisor, Chaudhary Muhammad Younas who was addressing a gathering of farmers here.

He said that best time for starting sugarcane sowing in fields was month of February. He said that growers could get more yield of their sugarcane crop by spreading fertilizers in sugarcane fields.

He said that sugarcane was considered as cash crop across the world.

Related Topics

World February Best

Recent Stories

Chinese shares close mixed Thursday 10th Feb, 2022 ..

Chinese shares close mixed Thursday 10th Feb, 2022

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan sends over 3000 medical staff to Kuwait s ..

Pakistan sends over 3000 medical staff to Kuwait soon

17 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 3,627,5 ..

Philippines logs 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 3,627,575 in total

19 minutes ago
 West Can No Longer Ignore Russia's Concerns If Int ..

West Can No Longer Ignore Russia's Concerns If Interested in Peace - Russian Dip ..

19 minutes ago
 Hardline Hindu monk seeks re-election in key India ..

Hardline Hindu monk seeks re-election in key Indian state

19 minutes ago
 Balochistan Law dept to provide Internship opportu ..

Balochistan Law dept to provide Internship opportunity to law graduates

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>