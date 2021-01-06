UrduPoint.com
Farmers Urged To Identify Seed Mafia

Wed 06th January 2021 | 08:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Seed Certification Muhammad Asif said that crackdown against seed mafia would remain continue across the district as the mafia caused huge losses to country's agriculture sector.

While talking to a group of farmers, the Deputy Director stated that farmers should identify seed mafia. He assured that strict action would be taken against the culprits. The small farmers were very much worried due to substandard seeds.

Similarly, the substandard and fake seed was not only hurting the poor farmers but also damaging country's economy. The seed mafia brought agriculture sector at brink of collapse, he maintained.

