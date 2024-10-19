Farmers Urged To Sow Wheat By Nov 15
Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Agriculture Department,Government of Punjab has urged farmers to sow wheat by November 15,2024 to get benefits from suitable conditions of the weather.
According to a spokesperson,an advisory was issued by the agriculture department for farmers of Bahawalpur region.
It said that the suitable weather and conditions for sowing wheat would remain continuous by November 15, therefore wheat should be sowed by 15th of November.
They further said that timely sowing of wheat would give record yield of the crop.
The peasants were also advised to first throw nitrogen fertilizer into the field at the time of sowing of wheat.
“Wheat growers can use nitrogen fertilizer for two or three times at the wheat field,” it concluded.
