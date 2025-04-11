Open Menu

Farmers Urged To Use Combine Harvesters For Harvesting Wheat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Farmers urged to use combine harvesters for harvesting wheat

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Agriculture Department of Sialkot has advised farmers to use combine harvesters for harvesting wheat, emphasising that this machine is the most efficient for the task.

According to the department, using combine harvesters can significantly reduce production losses.

Rana Saleem Shad, Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture Department (Extension), Sialkot, highlighted the critical role of proper harvesting and handling techniques in ensuring optimal wheat production.

Speaking to APP, he explained that around 10 percent of wheat production is typically lost after harvest due to various factors.

Shad stressed the importance of thorough planning before the harvest season to minimize these losses and achieve better overall yields.

