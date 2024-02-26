Open Menu

Farmers Urged To Vaccinate Their Cattle, Birds For Better Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) In a proactive move to safeguard the health and well-being of livestock and poultry, the Livestock Department has initiated a comprehensive vaccination campaign across Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala.

Led by Deputy Director Livestock, Dr. Jamshed Akhtar, teams are tirelessly traversing village to village, ensuring every animal and bird receives vital protection against seasonal diseases.

The initiative, termed as a beacon of public service, witnessed department teams announcing their presence through various calls from local mosques, reaching out to cattle breeders to partake in this crucial effort.

Dr. Jamshed Akhtar underscored the importance of preemptive measures in shielding cherished livestock and birds from potential ailments.

Jamshaid added, “with unwavering dedication and a spirit of patriotism, the Livestock Department teams are offering free-of-cost vaccinations, going door-to-door to extend this invaluable service to every corner of the community.

