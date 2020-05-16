UrduPoint.com
Farmers Urged To Voluntarily Deliver Wheat To Procurement Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Provincial Forest Minister Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan Saturday urged the farmers to cooperate the administration and voluntarily delivered wheat to the procurement centers for achieving wheat purchasing target in the district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Forest Minister Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan Saturday urged the farmers to cooperate the administration and voluntarily delivered wheat to the procurement centers for achieving wheat purchasing target in the district.

He expressed the views while chairing a review meeting regarding the wheat procurement drive at Municipal Committee Piplan.

The minister said that the farmers who got gunny bags should send all the bags to the procurement centers.

The meeting was attended by ADCR Arjumand Zia, DD Agriculture Malik Muhammad Nawaz, DFC Toufeeq Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Bin Hafeez, and representatives of farmers.

Briefing the minister, the ADCR Arjumand Zia told that 90% gunny bags had been delivered among the farmers to achieve total wheat procurement target from the district adding that 380,000 sacks of wheat had been procured from the district so far.

He further told that strict directions had been delivered to food department for taking action against the farmers who got bags and did not deliver wheat at procurement centers while the district administration was going to start operation against the hoarders in a day or two.

The minister hoped that before Eid ul Fitr, wheat procurement target would be achieved.

