Farmers’ verification starts for livestock cards

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The verification process of successful farmers has been initiated under the first phase for Punjab Livestock Card.

The representatives of the urban unit verified the livestock farmers in different districts of the Faisalabad division.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said here Friday that the Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs 11 billion for livestock farmers under the CM livestock card. The duration of the scheme is 5-months while interest free loans will be given for four months. The farmers could purchase Wanda, Mineral Mixture and Silage during the four months. The loan amount will be Rs 27,000 per animal. The loan will be given for the food of 5 to 10 calves. The farmers will return the loan amount in 5th month.

The registration of feed vendors for the cards is also ongoing at tehsil level.