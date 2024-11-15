Open Menu

Farmers’ Verification Starts For Livestock Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Farmers’ verification starts for livestock cards

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The verification process of successful farmers has been initiated under the first phase for Punjab Livestock Card.

The representatives of the urban unit verified the livestock farmers in different districts of the Faisalabad division.

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar said here Friday that the Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs 11 billion for livestock farmers under the CM livestock card. The duration of the scheme is 5-months while interest free loans will be given for four months. The farmers could purchase Wanda, Mineral Mixture and Silage during the four months. The loan amount will be Rs 27,000 per animal. The loan will be given for the food of 5 to 10 calves. The farmers will return the loan amount in 5th month.

The registration of feed vendors for the cards is also ongoing at tehsil level.

Related Topics

Loan Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Billion

Recent Stories

Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country

Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country

1 hour ago
 Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

6 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

18 hours ago
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

18 hours ago
 PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

18 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

18 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

18 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

18 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan