Farmers warned against burning wheat crop remains

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Department has warned the wheat growers to avoid burning residue of harvested wheat crop, otherwise they would have to face a major penalty including criminal cases and up to Rs 200,000 fine.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood said here on Monday that burning of remains of wheat crop was a major cause of environmental pollution. He said the smoke caused by burning of remains cast hazards effects on human health. This act also destroyed production elements in soil as well as insects positive for the crops, he said.

The smoke also caused road accidents on the roads. He advised farmers to plough fields with machinery and mix the residues in soil as it will fertilize the land.