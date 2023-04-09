Close
Farmers Warned Against Fall Armyworm

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Farmers warned against fall armyworm

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts have warned the farmers against fall armyworm (Lashkari Sundi) and said that the insect caused colossal loss to maize, rice, sugarcane, cotton, fodder and vegetable crops.

According to a spokesman of agriculture department, the farmers should conduct pest scouting of their crops twice in a week and use appropriate pesticides in addition to take other measures for saving their crops from the attack of fall armyworm as it was most dangerous insect especially for new crops.

He said that the farmers should plough their fields deeply to eliminate remains of their harvested crops so that eggs and larvae of Lashkari Sundi could be destroyed.

He advised the growers to use Emmactin Benzoate+Fepronal at the rate of 8 kg per acre or Flubendamide 480 SC 40 milliliter per acre, or Emmactin benzoate at 240 ml per acre or Levfenoran at 240 ml per acre or Spintoram 120 S-C at rate of 100 ml per acre or Chloranthraniprol 20% S-C at rate of 100 ml per acre. They should choose pesticide after consulting local agronomists for effective chemical control of fall armyworm.

The farmers could use granular poisons to control Lashkari Sundi after consulting the agri experts. For this purpose, field staff of agriculture department was also available and the growers could contact them during office time for proper information and guidance, he added.

