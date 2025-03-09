Farmers warned against wheat rust

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Agriculture experts have warned farmers against a potential outbreak of wheat rust and advised them to remain alert to tackle the issue before its severity.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Sunday that recent observations have detected brown and yellow rust spots in certain wheat fields across the province.

He said that unexpected weather conditions which are prevailing currently can cause spread of the disease. Hence, the farmers are advised to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to deal with the situation effectively.

He recommended that the farmers should conduct daily inspections of their wheat crops to identify any signs of the rust disease at an early stage.

“If patches of infection are detected, peasants should immediately consult local agricultural experts for guidance, he said, adding that the affected areas should be treated immediately by using only recommended pesticides to prevent further spread of the disease.

The farmers should also adopt preventive measures strictly to protect their crops and ensure a healthy wheat yield for the season, he added.