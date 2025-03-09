Open Menu

Farmers Warned Against Wheat Rust

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Farmers warned against wheat rust

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Agriculture experts have warned farmers against a potential outbreak of wheat rust and advised them to remain alert to tackle the issue before its severity.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Sunday that recent observations have detected brown and yellow rust spots in certain wheat fields across the province.

He said that unexpected weather conditions which are prevailing currently can cause spread of the disease. Hence, the farmers are advised to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to deal with the situation effectively.

He recommended that the farmers should conduct daily inspections of their wheat crops to identify any signs of the rust disease at an early stage.

“If patches of infection are detected, peasants should immediately consult local agricultural experts for guidance, he said, adding that the affected areas should be treated immediately by using only recommended pesticides to prevent further spread of the disease.

The farmers should also adopt preventive measures strictly to protect their crops and ensure a healthy wheat yield for the season, he added.

Recent Stories

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

41 minutes ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

1 hour ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

2 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

4 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

5 hours ago
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

5 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

5 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

6 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

7 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

7 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan