Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022-23 budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Farming community on Friday welcomed the Federal budget 2022-23 in which an allocation of Rs 10.129 billion has been made for the development of the sector.

A progressive farmer of Sahiwal Muhammad Razak, while talking to APP here, said that for the first time agriculture has been given tax exemption.

He was hopeful that this step would yield positive results in improving the production of the crops and raising the socio-economic condition of farming community.

Tax exemption on agricultural inputs would bring about green revolution in the country, he added.

Another farmer ,Yousuf Ibrahim ,said that the agriculture related budget proposals showed government's commitment to strengthen the sector and provide relief to growers.

He further said that announcement highlighted during budget speech by the Finance Minister for the development of the agriculture sector would help in bringing down the prices of food items.