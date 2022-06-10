UrduPoint.com

Farmers Welcome Allocation For Agri Sector In 2022-23 Budget

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022-23 budget

Farming community on Friday welcomed the federal budget 2022-23 in which an allocation of Rs 10.129 billion has been made for the development of the sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Farming community on Friday welcomed the Federal budget 2022-23 in which an allocation of Rs 10.129 billion has been made for the development of the sector.

A progressive farmer of Sahiwal Muhammad Razak, while talking to APP here, said that for the first time agriculture has been given tax exemption.

He was hopeful that this step would yield positive results in improving the production of the crops and raising the socio-economic condition of farming community.

Tax exemption on agricultural inputs would bring about green revolution in the country, he added.

Another farmer ,Yousuf Ibrahim ,said that the agriculture related budget proposals showed government's commitment to strengthen the sector and provide relief to growers.

He further said that announcement highlighted during budget speech by the Finance Minister for the development of the agriculture sector would help in bringing down the prices of food items.

Related Topics

Budget Agriculture Sahiwal Government Billion

Recent Stories

French delight as Ferron leads Dauphine podium swe ..

French delight as Ferron leads Dauphine podium sweep

16 seconds ago
 PML-N lawmaker hails federal budget

PML-N lawmaker hails federal budget

17 seconds ago
 US stocks tumble as May inflation tops estimates

US stocks tumble as May inflation tops estimates

21 seconds ago
 Awareness walk held to mark "World Allergy Disease ..

Awareness walk held to mark "World Allergy Disease Week"

23 seconds ago
 US inflation skyrockets, piling pressure on Biden

US inflation skyrockets, piling pressure on Biden

20 minutes ago
 TikTok to launch new screen time management tool t ..

TikTok to launch new screen time management tool to boost digital well-being

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.