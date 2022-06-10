UrduPoint.com

Farmers Welcome Allocation For Agri Sector In 2022-23 Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022-23 budget

Farming community on Friday welcomed the Federal Budget 2022-23 in which an allocation of Rs 10.129 billion had been made for the development of agriculture sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Farming community on Friday welcomed the Federal Budget 2022-23 in which an allocation of Rs 10.129 billion had been made for the development of agriculture sector.

A progressive farmer of Sahiwal Muhammad Razak while talking to APP here said that for the first time agriculture had been given tax exemption. He said this step would definitely yield positive results in improving the production of the crops and raising the socio-economic condition of farming community.

Tax exemption on agricultural inputs would bring about green revolution in the country, he added.

Another farmer Yousuf Ibrahim said that the agriculture related budget proposals showed government's commitment to strengthen the sector and providing relief to the growers. He further said that announcement made during budget speech by the Finance Minister in the National Assembly for the development of the agriculture sector would help in bringing the prices of food items down.

