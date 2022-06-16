Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri sector

Farming community on Wednesday welcomed the Punjab budget 2022-23 in which an allocation of Rs 53.19 billion had been made for the agriculture sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Farming community on Wednesday welcomed the Punjab budget 2022-23 in which an allocation of Rs 53.19 billion had been made for the agriculture sector.

A progressive farmer of Sahiwal, Muhammad Dawood, while talking to APP here said that Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari in his budget speech told that incentive based crop zoning would be promoted in the agriculture sector under which farmers would be provided incentives and facilities on the basis of agriculture potential of the agriculture land and zoning. He termed this initiative a great step for encouraging farmers.

He also appreciated the approach of the government under which drip irrigation and sprinkle irrigation would be promoted and said that this step would not only help in saving water but also the agriculture sector would be harmonized with latest technology.

Another Farmer Yousuf Akhtar said that budget speech revealed that the incumbent government was introducing a comprehensive programme 'Punjab Resilient and Inclusive Agriculture Transformation' to boost the production of agricultural commodities which he said was very essential for raising the socio-economic condition of farmers.

He said that knowing the importance of research and development in the agriculture sector the present government was going to start 8 new projects during next fiscal year under which production of pulses, peanuts, Blackberry and other high value crops would be enhanced and such initiatives would strengthen agricultural economy in the province.