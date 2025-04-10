Farmers' Welfare Central To CM Punjab’s Development Agenda: Salma Butt
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 11:44 PM
Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Price Control and Commodities Management, Salma Butt, said on Thursday that the Punjab government was firmly committed to protecting farmers’ rights and interests
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on price Control and Commodities Management, Salma Butt, said on Thursday that the Punjab government was firmly committed to protecting farmers’ rights and interests.
Talking to a private news channel, she said that Chief Minister Punjab has pledged to take all necessary steps to safeguard farmers from exploitation.
She highlighted key initiatives such as the issuance of Kisan Cards, the introduction of solar-powered tube wells, and the distribution of over 9,500 tractors to farmers within a year—calling these measures part of the CM’s farmer-friendly vision.
“Our goal is to ensure that no farmer suffers losses, we will not allow any form of farmer exploitation,” she said.
Answering a question, she said that the decision to deregulate wheat prices remains intact and will be implemented this year as well," she affirmed.
Salma Butt added that the provincial government is working with the private sector to incentivize partnerships, enabling farmers to receive fair prices and support.
Responding to a question about the protest call by the Kisan Ittehad (Farmers’ Union), Salma Butt clarified that no formal contact had been made by the group with any government forum. "The government is open to dialogue on all platforms. If they have suggestions or recommendations, they should present them," she said.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik7 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP7 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured7 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan7 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad7 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners7 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar7 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide17 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday17 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics17 minutes ago
-
APHC leadership slam Indian minister visit to disputed territory27 minutes ago
-
Minister for exemption to Examination Centers from electricity load shedding27 minutes ago