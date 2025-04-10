Open Menu

Farmers' Welfare Central To CM Punjab’s Development Agenda: Salma Butt

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 11:44 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Price Control and Commodities Management, Salma Butt, said on Thursday that the Punjab government was firmly committed to protecting farmers’ rights and interests

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Chief Minister Punjab has pledged to take all necessary steps to safeguard farmers from exploitation.

She highlighted key initiatives such as the issuance of Kisan Cards, the introduction of solar-powered tube wells, and the distribution of over 9,500 tractors to farmers within a year—calling these measures part of the CM’s farmer-friendly vision.

“Our goal is to ensure that no farmer suffers losses, we will not allow any form of farmer exploitation,” she said.

Answering a question, she said that the decision to deregulate wheat prices remains intact and will be implemented this year as well," she affirmed.

Salma Butt added that the provincial government is working with the private sector to incentivize partnerships, enabling farmers to receive fair prices and support.

Responding to a question about the protest call by the Kisan Ittehad (Farmers’ Union), Salma Butt clarified that no formal contact had been made by the group with any government forum. "The government is open to dialogue on all platforms. If they have suggestions or recommendations, they should present them," she said.

