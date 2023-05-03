UrduPoint.com

Farmers Welfare Focus Of Federal Govt; Says Governor Balighur Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Farmers welfare focus of federal govt; says Governor Balighur Rehman

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that welfare of farmers and the development of agriculture sector is the focus of the federal government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that welfare of farmers and the development of agriculture sector is the focus of the Federal government.

During a meeting with Shehzad Ali Malik, CEO Gaurd Agriculture Research Services at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said the country cannot make progress without giving importance to the people associated with agriculture sector.

The Governor Punjab said rice is one of the commodities which earns a lot of foreign exchange every year by exporting it. He said that good and quality seed is the guarantee of a good harvest.

He said a good harvest of rice will increase export opportunities and improve the economy. He further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is taking revolutionary steps for the development of the agricultural sector.

The Governor said the country's economy can be strengthened and stabilized by developing the agriculture sector on modern lines.

Shehzad Ali Malik, CEO Guard Agriculture Research Services said work on high-breed seeds of wheat and cotton is in progress in collaboration with a Chinese company. He said that soon other new varieties of rice will be introduced.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Exchange Punjab China Agriculture Company Progress Cotton Government Wheat

Recent Stories

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in ..

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in two major direct deals: DFM

12 minutes ago
 IIUI bids farewell to Dr Ayaz Afsar

IIUI bids farewell to Dr Ayaz Afsar

50 seconds ago
 Protesters Disrupt Blinken's Live Talk By Calling ..

Protesters Disrupt Blinken's Live Talk By Calling for Assange's Release

51 seconds ago
 MCCI welcomes restoration of Shalimar express with ..

MCCI welcomes restoration of Shalimar express with new coaches, low fares

53 seconds ago
 Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

19 minutes ago
 Moscow Appreciates Beijing's Unbiased Position on ..

Moscow Appreciates Beijing's Unbiased Position on Ukraine Crisis - Foreign Minis ..

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.