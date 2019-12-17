Punajb Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that farmers' welfare was a top priority of the government because national development was linked with farmers' progress

In his message, the chief minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government had taken several steps to protect the rights of farmers, adding that farmers were given the full price of their agri produce during the tenure of the PTI government.

He said the government had fulfilled the long-standing demand of farmers by increasing the support-prices of sugarcane and wheat after many years.

He said the development budget of the agriculture sector had been increased over 100 percent in the current budget by earmarking Rs 40.

76 billion.

The government will continue to protect the rights of the farmers, he said and added that farmers were also allowed to set up stalls in 32 model bazaars for directly selling their produce and Kisan platforms have been established in 31 vegetable markets.

He maintained that farmers were provided free space to directly sell their produce in model bazaars and vegetable markets. Due to it, farmers were getting suitable prices and the consumers were facilitated to buy edibles at subsidized rates.

The usurpation of farmers' rights would not be allowed and every effort would be made to resolve their problems, the CM added.