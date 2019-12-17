UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Welfare Govt's Top Priority: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:20 PM

Farmers welfare govt's top priority: Chief Minister

Punajb Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that farmers' welfare was a top priority of the government because national development was linked with farmers' progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Punajb Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that farmers' welfare was a top priority of the government because national development was linked with farmers' progress.

In his message, the chief minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government had taken several steps to protect the rights of farmers, adding that farmers were given the full price of their agri produce during the tenure of the PTI government.

He said the government had fulfilled the long-standing demand of farmers by increasing the support-prices of sugarcane and wheat after many years.

He said the development budget of the agriculture sector had been increased over 100 percent in the current budget by earmarking Rs 40.

76 billion.

The government will continue to protect the rights of the farmers, he said and added that farmers were also allowed to set up stalls in 32 model bazaars for directly selling their produce and Kisan platforms have been established in 31 vegetable markets.

He maintained that farmers were provided free space to directly sell their produce in model bazaars and vegetable markets. Due to it, farmers were getting suitable prices and the consumers were facilitated to buy edibles at subsidized rates.

The usurpation of farmers' rights would not be allowed and every effort would be made to resolve their problems, the CM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Budget Agriculture Buy Progress Agri Price Market Government Wheat Top Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Italian Ambassador

36 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab world in ‘National Trade ..

36 minutes ago

Qasr Al Hosn’s Musalla wins top award at World A ..

51 minutes ago

Abe-Rouhani Summit to Contribute to Japan's Effort ..

13 seconds ago

Pope Francis Abolishes Pontifical Secrecy for Sex ..

15 seconds ago

More teenagers vaping nicotine than flavours : Stu ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.